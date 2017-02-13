Afternoon commuters can expect delays and cancellations “due to wind-related power outages, fallen utility poles and broken crossing gates,” the LIRR said in a tweet at close to 4:30 p.m.

At 4:16 p.m., the railroad announced on its website that the Babylon branch was temporarily suspended in both directions, after a utility pole fell at the Massapequa Park Station.

“It’s generally wind-related and crews are in the process of repairing a number of crossing gates across the Island,” said LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan shortly before 2 p.m. Monday.

In addition, delays averaging an hour were reported on the Ronkonkoma branch east of Hicksville, as trains were operating at reduced speeds result from signal trouble.

Donovan said earlier in the day that he knew specifically of two gates being broken on the Long Beach branch, one near Pinelawn, another between Babylon and Bethpage, and another at Little Neck Parkway in Queens on the Port Washington branch, but he said there are several others.

Most of the reports of the gates being broken at their arms came before noon “when the storm was at its worst,” Donovan said.

The first report of a broken gate came shortly after 11 a.m. when the railroad said the 10:14 a.m. from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma was delayed by crossing gate problems caused by the wind.

“Wind damage to crossing gates is not an uncommon occurrence,” Donovan said.