The LIRR restored westbound service to Penn Station shortly before 6 p.m. after a series of service disruptions marred the Tuesday evening commute.

The 6:32 p.m. train from Jamaica, due in Penn Station at 6:51 p.m., will be the first westbound train, the LIRR said, adding there would be local stops at Kew Gardens and Forest Hills.

There was no suspension of westbound service on the Port Washington Branch, it said.

@LIRR I just don't understand how one track being down causes widespread delays. How many tracks do we share with NJ Transit? — Syd (@commuterkidsyd) April 4, 2017 @LIRR u have to be kidding cancellations 2nite from nj transit yesterday' fair hike needs to b rescinded ppl will lose jobs w delays daily — kim heavey (@kheavey) April 4, 2017 How is possible that the LIRR gets the brunt of delays into Penn when the derailment happened on NJ Transit lines?14 AM LIRR trains cxld! — tweetlilnuthins (@tweetlilnuthins) April 4, 2017 @cdilavore @NJTRANSIT @LIRR I'm at a loss for words — Funk (@jfunk33) April 4, 2017

Earlier, the railroad said such disruptions “could last for days,” as commuters endured a third consecutive rush hour of delays and cancellations Tuesday afternoon caused by the NJ Transit train derailment and the resulting track damage.

To Darlene Micelli, 54, an executive secretary who was trying to return home to East Patchoge from Penn Station, Tuesday’s trip was just one of many snarled commutes.

“You never know when the train is just going to disappoint you,” she said.

“People rely on this to go to work to make a living! They take all this money and they just don’t want to fix anything,” said Micelli, noting she recently almost fell through a seat because the bottom was coming apart.

The LIRR urged customers to “allow extra travel time” between 4 and 8 p.m. as “Amtrak personnel continue to work round-the-clock” to repair the tracks damaged by Monday morning’s derailment, the railroad said.

The LIRR canceled or planned to divert 26 Tuesday evening rush hour trains out of Penn Station.

“Amtrak has advised us that the repairs to damaged track will take a matter of days, unfortunately,” said LIRR president Patrick Nowakowski. “Because of that, we must continue to operate on a reduced schedule until all repairs have been safely completed. We have offered support and any assistance they need to help speed these repairs.”

The Long Island Rail Road said was operating during the Tuesday evening rush using the schedule it employed on Monday evening, which included 18 trains canceled from Penn Station between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and eight others diverted to originate elsewhere. Typically 87 LIRR trains depart from Penn during that time period.

“The remaining LIRR trains from Penn Station could experience delays and crowding,” the railroad said.

The LIRR provided normal evening rush service from Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn and Hunterspoint Avenue, the railroad said, stressing that “trains from those terminals usually have some available seating capacity.”

This graphic displays the different categories of delays the LIRR encountered in 2016. Photo Credit: Newsday This graphic displays the different categories of delays the LIRR encountered in 2016. Photo Credit: Newsday

Earlier, a drenching rain and major disruptions in service greeted riders as a broken rail near Jamaica and a stalled train in the East River tunnels added to the fallout from the NJ Transit derailment Monday.

And at about 5 a.m. the railroad learned that a NJ Transit train headed for the Sunnyside storage yard in Queens had gotten stuck in the tunnels, LIRR spokesman Shams Tarek said.

“We expect extensive delays because of all this,” Tarek had said.

The LIRR’s latest chaotic rush hour threatened a multitude of travelers’ plans.

Johnny Wiley Jr., 18, of Uniondale and a freshman at St. John’s University, worried he would be late for a midtown Manhattan reception for the Watson Foundation.

“It’s horrible,” said Wiley, who was awarded a fellowship from the Watson Foundation, and was waiting with his parents for a westbound train in Mineola.

Wiley said the family left early to catch the train, hoping to beat the delays they feared.

His morning attempt to dodge the LIRR’s problems by taking a bus from Hempstead to school was not a trip anyone would like to repeat.

“It was crowded. It was packed. It was horrible,” he said.

Both his father Johnny Wiley Sr. and the executive secretary expressed their frustration with the gap they see between how much their tickets cost and the all too frequent problems with their trips.

“My concern is we have to pay and we’re not getting the service,” the father said.

Micelli noted the cost of her monthly ticket shot up $15 this month — and last month her train was canceled four times.

This commuter was one of many who left her job early on both Monday and Tuesday, hoping to avoid the crowds who are not always on their best behavior.

“People push. Everyone wants to get home,” she said.

The LIRR’s unreliability is one reason the insurer that employs Preston Webster, 32, of Uniondale, finds it more efficient to allow some employees to work part of the time from home, he said.

“I’m just grateful I don’t commute often,” said Webster, a claims supervisor, who was waiting in Penn Station after spending his day off helping his mother move in Manhattan.

The rail road “should work on reliability and have contingency measures in place should this happen again,” he urged.

Rony Moozhayil, 19, a sophomore majoring in finance at Baruch College who commutes to Manhattan from New Hyde Park, underscored the misery of traveling on overcrowded trains.

“There are times it’s so packed and hot, people have fainted on the train.”

The evening rush cancellations came after 21 of its 144 westbound morning rush hour trains were either canceled or did not complete their route, and 51 trains were late. The railroad runs 131 eastbound trains during the evening rush.

An Amtrak spokesman in a statement said it could not predict how long it will take to reopen the Penn Station tracks that have been closed since the derailment.

That accident “damaged a major switch point, which is limiting access to eight of the 21 tracks at the station,” the spokesman said.

“I have no prognosis on when this work will be complete,” the spokesman said, adding that crews were working Tuesday on repairs.

As a result, “there will be reduced and modified service in and out of Penn Station throughout the day,” the spokesman said.

As owner of Penn, Amtrak is responsible for all repairs and maintenance at the station and its tunnels, even though it operates the fewest trains there. The LIRR operates the most.

The LIRR said the evening rush cancellations were necessary to allow NJ Transit and Amtrak the use of Tracks 13, 14, 15 and 16, which are normally used by the LIRR — limiting the railroad to five of nine tracks.

The derailment Monday — which was the second in less than two weeks at Penn Station — had again caused major service disruptions for several thousand LIRR commuters, NJ Transit riders and Amtrak riders.

The latest incident prompted the Long Island Rail Road Commuter Council on Tuesday to again ask Amtrak to appoint an LIRR commuter to the national railroad’s board of directors.

Such an appointment would “bring a constructive voice,” Mark Epstein, the group’s chair, said in a statement.

“These disruptions are not only inconvenient and costly to riders, they also have a major impact on employers, whose workers are delayed or must leave work early to avoid severe congestion, and the region’s economy,” he added.

NJ Transit officials said Monday’s derailment occurred about 9 a.m. as three middle cars of a 10-car train came off the rails as the train pulled into Penn Station at slow speed. Four passengers on the train, which carried 1,200 people, suffered minor injuries, according to NJ Transit.

Amtrak, which is leading the investigation into the derailment, said it occurred at a different location than the March 24 derailment, when an Amtrak Acela Express train bound for Washington, D.C., partially derailed as it pulled out of the station. It scraped the side of an NJ Transit train that was coming into the station. No serious injuries were reported.

“Right now, it appears the two are not related,” the spokesman said.

“Amtrak will conduct thorough and complete investigations into the cause of both incidents here at Penn Station and release those findings once they are available,” the spokesman said.

“We are also working with the Federal Railroad Administration as they conduct their own investigation,” he added.

Snarled commutes can cause a myriad of problems, the LIRR’s customers noted, especially for people whose options are limited.

“Some people have no way of getting home,” when trains are cancelled for the night, Micelli said.

“You have to wait. Or call your family to come get you. Or put yourself up in a hotel.”

With William Murphy, Sheila Anne Feeney, Nicole Fuller

and Scott Eidler