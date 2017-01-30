HIGHLIGHTS Railroad will bring back line between Speonk and Montauk

Weekday and weekend trains to be added in Greenport

The Long Island Rail Road has agreed to restore a commuter shuttle to the South Fork, increase train service to the North Fork and explore improving infrastructure, officials announced Monday.

In a Jan. 26 meeting with East End officials, LIRR officials said they will reinstitute the South Fork Commuter Connection, a line that will run locally between Speonk and Montauk four times a day between 6:30 a.m. and 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., said Assemb. Fred Thiele Jr. (I-Sag Harbor).

The railroad said it will add a fourth weekday westbound LIRR train from Greenport, possibly by repurposing an eastbound train between Deer Park and Riverhead with low ridership, Thiele said. The LIRR also agreed to tack on a third weekend eastbound LIRR train to Greenport between April and November.

“It’s important to be investing in our infrastructure,” said East Hampton Town Deputy Supervisor Peter Van Scoyoc. “We’re experiencing economic loss by virtue of the fact there’s a lot of lost time and cost to workers to reach our communities.”

With an eye on boosting fishing industry tourism, the LIRR proposed turning a 5 a.m. eastbound equipment train into a “Fishermen Train” that would pick up passengers between Ronkonkoma and Greenport, Thiele said.

The South Fork commuter shuttle — which operated in 2007 and 2008 while the main thoroughfare in the Hamptons was under construction — will likely start running in early 2018, Thiele said. Additional North Fork service will operate by the end of this year.

“I’m very happy with the way things are proceeding,” Thiele said in an interview. “The East End is where a lot of the jobs are, but it’s an expensive place to live,” so there are a lot of commuters and traffic congestion.

East End officials proposed adding the services in letters sent in November to LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski. They said they hope to eventually have rush-hour trains run to and from Montauk every 30 minutes. To do that, LIRR officials estimated they would need to add a second track between Sayville and Montauk, or more track room for trains to pass each other, Thiele said.

Thiele said he and Sen. Kenneth LaValle (R-Port Washington) will seek state funding for a study into how to further increase service as part of a longterm capital project.

East End officials will have to review and approve LIRR-proposed train schedules and processes. South Fork towns must also create transit service between train stations and employment centers, Thiele said, adding that he hopes to get the state to pay for half the cost of bus service to and from train stations.

LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said he did not have cost estimates for the projects “at this stage.”

“Everyone at the railroad felt it was a productive meeting and furthered dialogue that we had been holding with the community,” Donovan said. “We look forward to further discussions and further refinements of these ideas.”