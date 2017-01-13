The Long Island Rail Road was reporting good service at the start of the Friday morning rush after a broken rail caused delays during the previous evening’s commute.
Officials had said they did not expect the Friday morning commute to be affected by a broken rail after repairs were completed by 10:30 p.m. Thursday.
The faulty track just east of Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn — the site last week of an accident that occurred as a train rammed into a bumping block and injured about 100 people — snarled the Thursday evening commute, causing cancellations and delays on some lines, officials said.
Problems emanating from that broken segment were still being felt across LIRR lines late Thursday, with delays on eastbound trains. Westbound service was restored as of 9:30 p.m.
The railroad also experienced delays and cancellations for much of Wednesday after a broken rail was discovered in the East River tunnel.
Also on Thursday, service on the Port Washington branch was suspended in both directions for about an hour because a person was struck by a train east of Woodside, officials said. But limited service was restored at 7:30 p.m. with residual delays, the railroad said.
LIRR officials said Thursday’s broken rail caused delays averaging 30 minutes out of Atlantic Terminal, and the suspension of westbound service between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal.
LIRR passengers were advised to take NYC Transit, specifically the 2 and 3 subway trains to Penn Station, for eastbound service. Likewise, officials said, Brooklyn-bound riders could take the 2 and 3 subway trains from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal.
