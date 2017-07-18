Signal troubles east of Jamaica Station delayed nearly all LIRR lines at evening rush hour Tuesday night but trains are again on the move, LIRR officials said.
LIRR spokeswoman Nancy Gamerman said two trains were held just east of Jamaica because of signal problems: the 6:17 train from Jamaica to Montauk and the 6:01 train from Penn Station to Westbury.
The transportation service’s website, mta.info, reported “delays and possible cancellations out of Penn Station,” with its alerts explaining problems on all branches except the Port Washington line.
On Twitter, the LIRR said shortly before 7 p.m. that “Customers are advised to expect delays and possible cancellations out of Penn Station and Jamaica due to signal trouble east of Jamaica.”
About 30 minutes later, LIRR officials said the trains had resumed operating.
With Alfonso Castillo
