HIGHLIGHTS Renovation project slated to begin this fall, agency says

Pols call for work to begin now to prevent accidents

Elected officials are calling on the Long Island Rail Road to speed up a planned $10 million renovation of its deteriorating Lynbrook station.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach), Assemb. Brian Curran (R-Lynbrook) and Lynbrook Mayor William Hendrick have all been urging the railroad to make repairs and renovations at the 79-year-old station, where plywood boards reinforce station signs, rainwater leaks through platform canopies and mesh nets are set up to capture chunks of concrete crumbling off the elevated tracks.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Those fall down. And I’m afraid they’re going to hit somebody,” Hendrick said Thursday. “It’s just decrepit.”

In a statement, the LIRR said that the station is in line for a $10 million renovation as part of the MTA’s 2015-2019 Capital Program. The fixes, which will include “preventative repairs to the elevated rail structure in and around the station,” are set to begin this fall.

“Customers at Lynbrook will benefit from a new, translucent canopy, brighter LED lighting, security cameras and new platform waiting rooms and signage among other improvements,” LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan said.

Kaminsky, who wrote to the LIRR in January urging officials to expedite the repairs, said “an overhaul of the station is long overdue.”

advertisement | advertise on newsday

“Government works best when we make changes before serious accidents happen, not after — and I am hopeful that will be the case here,” Kaminsky said in a statement.