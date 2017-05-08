The Long Island Rail Road said customers can expect another hectic commute Monday evening caused by an infrastructure problem in an East River Tunnel near Penn Station.

Westbound service to Penn, canceled about 4:43 p.m., has been restored with the 6:32 p.m. from Jamaica, making all local stops, and the 6:47 p.m. from Woodside on the Port Washington Branch.

Earlier Monday, the LIRR advised customers to “anticipate delays and cancellations during this evening’s rush hour due to a signal problem in the tunnel. The railroad is experiencing eastbound delays from Penn averaging 10 to 15 minutes.

The tunnel where the trouble occurred connects the Manhattan rail hub to Long Island. The tunnel is owned and maintained by Amtrak.

“Amtrak inspectors are on scene,” the LIRR told customers shortly after 4:30 p.m. The problem was repaired and the track returned to service about 4:50 p.m., Amtrak said in a statement.

In total, the LIRR has canceled 10 trains due to the signal trouble. In addition, unrelated “equipment trouble” on the Port Jefferson line has resulted in two cancellations, as well as delays of up to an hour.

The westbound service suspension also affected service to CitiField for Monday evening’s Mets game.

The signal problem is the latest of several infrastructure failures in and around Penn that have led to one state lawmaker organizing a protest in support of having the state take over the transit hub used by 600,000 customers each day.

Sen. Todd Kaminsky (D-Long Beach) announced Monday plans for a “Rally for a Sane Commute” to be held Saturday at 10 a.m. at the Rockville Centre Long Island Rail Road station just outside Kaminsky’s district office.

“It’s time to sack Amtrak,” a promotional flier released by Kaminsky’s office said. “Penn Station is a disaster and commuters deserve a better LIRR.”

On Saturday, Kaminsky posted a petition on his Facebook page, urging LIRR commuters to support Amtrak relinquishing control of Penn Station so that the state could take over the century-old transit hub, which has been besieged by infrastructure failures in recent weeks that have resulted in multiple service disruptions for the LIRR, Penn’s primary tenant.

The recent problems led to Amtrak last month announcing a plan to take several Penn Station tracks out of service for several weeks this summer to renew aging track components.

Republican state Sen. Elaine Phillips on Friday sent a letter to the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, urging the agency to take several steps to minimize disruptions to LIRR riders. They include reducing fares during the planned service disruptions, having Amtrak operate some scheduled Penn trains out of Grand Central Terminal instead, boosting LIRR service at terminals in Brooklyn and Long Island City, and holding public hearings throughout the project.

“Commuters should not have to keep enduring the nightmare they’ve been suffering through at Penn Station,” Phillips said. “The MTA needs to take every possible step to ensure they are protected.”

The plight of Penn Station commuters reached pop culture status over the weekend in the form of ‘‘Saturday Night Live.’’ During the show’s Weekend Update segment, co-anchor Colin Jost reported on an incident last Wednesday involving a pipe bursting over the station, “raining down raw sewage on commuters.”

Jost joked that it was “an event Penn Station commuters are calling, ‘an improvement.’”