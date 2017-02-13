Fierce winds wreaked rush-hour havoc on two LIRR branches, causing power outages that affected the signal system on the Ronkonkoma branch and the splintering of a utility pole that suspended trains on the Babylon branch, officials said.

Train service between Seaford and Amityville on the Babylon branch remained suspended Monday night after the base of a 90-foot electrical transmission pole splintered at about 4 p.m. and began leaning not far from the Massapequa train station, according to the Long Island Rail Road and PSEG Long Island.

As a result, trains have been canceled and delayed on that branch, and utility pole repairs could intrude on the morning commute.

A crane was expected to arrive at the scene about 8 p.m., and crews at the scene will determine how best to get it to the scene, said Jeffrey Weir, spokesman for PSEG Long Island.

Although the pole is leaning away from the tracks, the damage poses a danger to the trains and people, Weir said.

About 4:30 p.m., the signal system on part of the Ronkonkoma branch also broke down because of a wind-related power outage, said LIRR spokeswoman Nancy Gamerman.

The commuter rail reported eastbound delays of up to two hours east of Hicksville, while westbound service was suspended, the LIRR tweeted.

There were also signal system problems on the Port Jefferson branch and broken gates on the Long Beach and Port Washington branches earlier Monday, the LIRR said.

LIRR spokesman Aaron Donovan had said he knew specifically of two gates being broken on the Long Beach branch, one near Pinelawn, another between Babylon and Bethpage, and another at Little Neck Parkway in Queens on the Port Washington branch, but he said there also are several others.

Most of the reports of gates being broken at their arms came before noon, “when the storm was at its worst,” Donovan said.

The first report of a broken gate came shortly after 11 a.m., when the railroad said the 10:14 a.m. from Penn Station to Ronkonkoma was delayed by crossing gate problems caused by the wind.

“Wind damage to crossing gates is not an uncommon occurrence,” Donovan said.