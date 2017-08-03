The Metropolitan Transportation Authority has set aside $20 million to cover unexpected costs that local governments might incur during construction of the LIRR’s third track.

The money is earmarked for North Hempstead, Oyster Bay, Mineola, New Hyde Park, Floral Park, Garden City and Westbury. According to a signed agreement between the LIRR and the municipalities, government officials can use the $20 million from the Project Community Fund for reimbursement of “qualified costs.”

“If the fencing around it [the construction site] isn’t proper and we went ahead and spent money to fix it, we could recoup those costs,” New Hyde Park Mayor Lawrence Montreuil said Tuesday. “Or, if we wanted to engage a technical expert so they can review the plans, if they change, we could recoup that.”

The MTA plans to build the 9.8-mile third track on its Main Line. Officials said the $1.95 billion plan, which was approved last month, will provide needed capacity to recover from service disruptions and offer extra service, including for reverse commuters.

In November 2016, the LIRR issued a draft environmental impact statement related to the third track’s construction. While the plan unfolded, officials in New Hyde Park, Floral Park and Garden City began opposing the project, citing a lack of clear explanations on how construction would impact residents and businesses. The former mayors of Floral Park and New Hyde Park were particularly vocal about opposing the project.

