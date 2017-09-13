Long Island MacArthur Airport’s social media team promoted steep discounts Wednesday on Frontier Airlines flights to and from Florida as a way for concerned relatives who are “checking on family & friends, or helping with the Florida recovery” from Hurricane Irma.

The LIMA Twitter account posted a link to the airline’s sale that ends at 11:59 p.m. Thursday. It offers discounted flights to and from Florida through Nov. 8.

The Denver-based airline currently flies a daily route between Orlando International Airport and the Islip Town-owned airport in Ronkonkoma.

Islip Airport Commissioner Shelley LaRose Arken said while the sale is all Frontier’s idea, she thinks the discounts were in part intended to promote the new Florida markets that Frontier will serve from MacArthur starting on Oct. 5, while emphasizing the airline’s family-friendly reputation.

“I think they continue to alert the marketplace about the new flights,” she said of the Frontier sale.

Frontier will begin service from MacArthur to Fort Myers, Tampa, Miami and West Palm Beach in Florida as well as New Orleans on Oct. 5.

Representatives of Frontier’s marketing team could not be reached.

The airline’s website promoted the sale with the line “Be there for Florida” and discounted airfare as low as $19 each way for several Florida routes.

Arken said airport staff are always willing to publicize good airfare deals for MacArthur.

“It wasn’t Long Island MacArthur Airport-specific. It was really corporate,” she said of the Frontier promotion. “But we always pass along information on any kind of fare sales.”