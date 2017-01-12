For the second day in a row, a broken railroad track has caused delays in service on Long Island Rail Road trains.

A faulty track just east of Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn — the site last week of an accident that occurred as a train rammed into a bumping block and injured dozens of people — has snarled the Thursday evening commute, causing cancellations and delays on some lines, officials said.

The railroad experienced delays for much of Wednesday after a broken rail was discovered in the East River tunnel.

In addition, the Port Washington branch had been suspended in both directions Thursday evening for about an hour because a person was struck by a train east of Woodside, officials said. But limited service was restored at 7:30 p.m. with residual delays, the railroad said.

Passengers could take the 7 subway train between 42nd Street-Times Square and Flushing-Main St., officials said, and, for eastbound service from Penn Station, passengers may take the E subway line and transfer at 42nd Street-Times Square for 7 subway service.

LIRR officials said the broken rail caused delays averaging 30 minutes out of Atlantic Terminal, and westbound service between Jamaica and Atlantic Terminal was suspended altogether.

LIRR passengers were advised to take NYC Transit, specifically the 2 and 3 subway trains to Penn Station, for eastbound service. Likewise, officials said, Brooklyn-bound riders could take the 2 and 3 subway trains from Penn Station to Atlantic Terminal.

Metropolitan Transportation Authority spokesman Shams Tarek said it was unclear when the rail would be repaired and whether it would be fixed by the morning commute.