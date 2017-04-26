HIGHLIGHTS Agencies to review findings of infrastructure inspection

Meeting comes after spate of LIRR service disruptions

The MTA’s top leaders said they expect to learn more details Thursday about Amtrak’s plan to address failing infrastructure inside Penn Station, and will push the agency to minimize the plan’s impact on LIRR riders as much as possible.

MTA Acting Chairman Fernando Ferrer and Interim Executive Director Veronique Hakim said Wednesday that they were scheduled to meet with top executives with Amtrak, which owns and operates Penn, to review findings of a comprehensive inspection of the station’s infrastructure undertaken after two recent train derailments. Amtrak attributed them to track problems.

“What they told us two weeks ago is that they needed two weeks to come up with a plan. My understanding is that’s what we’re going to hear tomorrow,” Hakim said at a Manhattan meeting of the MTA Board. “We expect, and they’ve committed to telling us, what their findings are and what, at least, their current view of the needed repairs will be.”

An Amtrak spokesman declined to comment Wednesday. Amtrak spokeswoman Kimberly Woods said Tuesday that the agency was putting together a plan to “replace and rejuvenate” parts of Penn’s infrastructure, and that the plan “will result in some delays and cancellations.”

MTA officials said Wednesday they had no details about the plan, including on whether it would require relinquishing tracks used by the Long Island Rail Road at Penn Station for prolonged periods. Hakim said any plan would be looked over by MTA service planners to come up with ways to minimize impacts on riders.

Asked whether some level of inconvenience would be acceptable if it meant addressing Penn’s infrastructure needs, Ferrer said riders have been inconvenienced plenty already, including after an April 3 derailment at Penn that caused nearly a full workweek of delays and cancellations.

“That’s a lot of impact, and that requires our riders to be fairly tolerant . . . But that patience and tolerance runs its course,” Ferrer said. “We’re firm in our expectation that our riders will not be put out any further.”

Nancy Snyder, spokeswoman for NJ Transit, which also operates out of Penn, said the agency met with Amtrak officials last week and was assured that when a “track rehabilitation plan is fully developed, NJ Transit will get a full briefing and be part of that dialogue.”

More information on Amtrak’s plan for Penn Station are expected Friday when railroad president and CEO Charles Moorman appears Friday at a legislative hearing in Trenton, New Jersey, on the recent service disruptions.

Used by more than 600,000 customers each workday, the busy Manhattan rail hub has been plagued by calamitous rush-hour service disruptions in recent weeks caused by mismatched pieces of rail, collapsing wooden rail ties, dangling overhead electrical wires, and faulty switches. The problems have disproportionately impacted LIRR passengers, who account for about half of all riders into and out of Penn each day.

MTA Board member Lawrence Schwartz, who was picked by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo for the seat, said the governor should “weigh in” on any Penn repair plan, and that it should come with no inconvenience to LIRR riders. “We have to not only be thorough about it, we have to be smart about it,” Schwartz said.