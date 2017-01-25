The MTA is expected to vote Wednesday on a plan to raise fares by about 4 percent, including on the Long Island Rail Road.

Although some tickets will go up by as much as 6 percent, the vast majority of the LIRR’s 89 million annual riders will see increases of 4 percent or less.

Increases in monthly ticket costs will be capped at $15, weekly tickets will not go up by more than $6.75 for the longest trips, and increases on one-way tickets will not exceed 50 cents, Metropolitan Transportation Authority officials said.

The proposal also raises the cost of a monthly MetroCard by $5.50 and the cost of crossing most MTA bridges and tunnels by 50 cents.

It would be the sixth MTA fare hike since 2008. Nassau and Suffolk residents already pay some of the highest commuting costs in the nation, with monthly tickets ranging from $252 to $485.

MTA officials have emphasized that the proposed fare increases are the lowest since the agency adopted a schedule of biennial fare increases in 2009. Better-than-expected revenue in 2016 allowed the MTA to minimize the amount of the proposed hikes, while also proposing new investments in service, including round-the-clock staffing of the MTA’s social media team.

Under one proposed fare plan, the cost of a subway ride would climb to $3 — an increase of 9.1 percent from the current $2.75. The amount credited toward a future fare purchase would increase to 16 percent from the current 11 percent.