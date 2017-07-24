The ongoing summer track repairs at Penn Station are further delaying work on the MTA’s beleaguered East Side Access project to link the LIRR to Grand Central Terminal, project officials said Monday.

At a meeting of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority’s Long Island Rail Road Committee, project executive Bill Goodrich revealed that Amtrak’s infrastructure renewal work at Penn Station has resulted in East Side Access crews “effectively standing down” on some planned work because of Amtrak’s inability to provide needed resources.

Goodrich said that under an agreement between the two agencies, Amtrak is supposed to be providing 13 track foremen to assist in East Side Access work under way at the busy Harold Interlocking east of Penn Station. Amtrak had been providing nine foremen — fewer than the agreement called for — and reduced that number to four for the duration of the summer work, which is expected to last until about Labor Day.

Because of the lack of support from Amtrak, Goodrich said that some key milestones expected to be reached this summer will have to be pushed back to September and October.

“It does have an impact,” said Goodrich, adding that the MTA is evaluating the effect of the delays on the project’s budget and timeline. The $10.2 billion project is expected to be completed by 2022, officials have estimated.

Despite the latest setback to East Side Access, MTA officials otherwise celebrated how smoothly the Penn Station service disruptions have gone so far.

LIRR President Patrick Nowakowski, making his first public comments since the disruptions began two weeks ago, commended MTA planners, LIRR laborers and customers all for doing their part in ensuring that the agency’s effort to make due with three fewer tracks at Penn Station is a “successful” one.

“This was an all-hands-on-deck exercise,” Nowakowski said. “I would characterize it as one that has very much gone according to plan.”