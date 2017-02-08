Low-income Nassau residents who need a lift will get some help under a new transit fare program announced Wednesday.

The United Way of Long Island and the Nassau Inter-County Express have partnered to create Everyone Rides NICE, a nonprofit foundation that will provide round-trip MetroCards free to eligible riders.

“Its mission is to solve the transportation problem for people for whom bus fare is a significant expense — one that they have to trade off against other important expenses in their household,” NICE chief executive Michael Setzer said at a Garden City news conference Wednesday.

The program is being initially funded through a $1.25 million grant from NICE’s parent company, Transdev. Six charitable and social service agencies on Long Island will help distribute the MetroCards, based on eligibility guidelines set by the United Way of Long Island.

Theresa Regnante, president and chief executive of the United Way of Long Island, said, initially, benefits will be capped at $110 — or about a month’s worth of round-trip bus rides. But, she said, the social service agencies will be allowed discretion to address unique situations.

“If somebody just got a job and is waiting for their first paycheck . . . an organization might determine that that individual should get three weeks of rides in order to get to that first paycheck,” Regnante said.