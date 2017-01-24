The left two lanes in both directions on NY Route 27/Sunrise Highway near Wellwood Avenue in Babylon will be closed during the night for about two weeks, starting Tuesday, officials said.
The closures, which will run from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m., will allow workers to keep demolishing the Wellwood Avenue Bridge, the state Department of Transportation said in a statement.
Motorists should take other routes to avoid delays, the agency said, adding that information about the closures also would be posted on its electronic road signs.
The $20.4 million project to rebuild the bridge is expected to make it safer for pedestrians, bicyclists and about 90,000 motorists who use it every day, the agency said.
Only half of the bridge is being worked on at one time, to minimize the disruption, the agency added.
The closures may be postponed or delayed depending on the weather, the agency said.
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.