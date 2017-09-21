Federal investigators have determined that the engineers in two recent, high-profile derailments involving the LIRR and NJ Transit suffered from a sleep disorder, according to newly released public documents.

After a NJ Transit train fatally derailed in Hoboken last September and a Long Island Rail Road train crashed in Atlantic Terminal this January, both engineers involved were diagnosed with obstructive sleep apnea, according to documents released Thursday by the National Transportation Safety Board, the federal agency that is leading the investigation into the crashes.

While the board has not yet determined a probable cause for the derailments, the agency said it is now combining investigations due to their similarities.

In both instances, the commuter trains failed to come to a stop at the end of their tracks, slamming into the bumping posts in the two transit hubs.

The Hoboken crash killed one woman, who was crushed under falling debris while waiting on the platform, and injured more than 100 others.

At Atlantic Terminal, more than 100 non-life-threatening injuries were reported when an LIRR train with six cars hit the end of Track 6 of the Brooklyn transit hub, causing $5.9 million in damage, according to the NTSB.

Following the derailment, the MTA announced in January that it would be expanding its sleep-apnea screenings for all employees responsible for moving trains and buses through its network. The MTA signed $7.5 million in contracts with four health firms to administer the screenings and treat those diagnosed.

Sleep apnea is a common medical disorder in which breathing repeatedly stops and starts while a person is sleeping as their throat muscles intermittently relax and block windpipes. It leads to insufficient sleep and increased fatigue during the day. Someone untreated with the disorder functions with reduced alertness and may fall asleep involuntarily.

The NTSB is preparing a special investigation report focused on the findings from both derailments. The report will be addressed in a board meeting scheduled for Feb. 6, 2018, in Washington, D.C.