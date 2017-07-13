The fourth day of the LIRR’s “summer of hell” began relatively smoothly, but for one exception that commuters said caused overcrowding on the Montauk and Babylon lines.

The LIRR said on Twitter that the 6:18 a.m. to Penn Station originating in Speonk had one of its cars “submitted for serving” — resulting in the rush hour train running short. On social media, commuters complained about the standing-room only crowds on the bi-level train, which is packed even on a typical day.

The LIRR said one car of the eight-car train had to be taken out of service before the train began its run because of a problem with the brakes. Even with one fewer car, the train had enough capacity to seat 1,120 passengers — more than the 1,020 that were on board, the railroad said.

“That train should have all of its scheduled cars tomorrow,” the LIRR said on Twitter. “We don’t like running trains short either but equipment issues can make it necessary. Not ideal but it prevents cancellations.”

The fourth day of the revised LIRR schedule also came with a new bus schedule.

In response to three days of low ridership, the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has cut back bus service for Long Island Rail Road commuters. The agency has reduced departures and discontinued service from three of its eight pickup locations on Long Island: the North Hempstead Beach Park, Roosevelt Field mall and Bethpage State Park locations. Buses serving the five remaining park-and-rides will run every half-hour into and out of Manhattan.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

There’s also a slight change in hours of operation. Remaining buses won’t serve the morning rush hour through 10 a.m. The new, 30-minute schedule is in place between 6 and 9 a.m. Evening hours, between 3 and 7 p.m., are unchanged.

Bus service in Manhattan has also been adjusted to focus on 34th Street, with one stop near Penn Station and a second on the East Side. The MTA has stopped sending buses to the Grand Central Terminal area.

“I would caution, we’ve had a few good days. I’m not ready to let my guard down yet, but so far it seems people have been happy with the trains,” said Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo during an appearance on News 12 Long Island on Wednesday. “Fewer people are using ferries and buses. It seems people are using the trains to go to diverted destinations.”

Wednesday’s commute was largely uneventful, save for issues along the 7 train line in Long Island City, where thousands of LIRR riders have been rerouted each morning during Amtrak’s track repairs in Penn Station. At one point, a 7 train experiencing “mechanical problems” at the Grand Central — 42nd Street station led to the suspension of service into Manhattan for about an hour, beginning around 9:30 a.m., according to the MTA’s website.

Kevin Ortiz, an MTA spokesman, said that LIRR riders had to be diverted to ferries, buses or other subway lines.

“MTA staff worked quickly this morning to resolve a service disruption on the 7 train and to provide alternative transportation options to commuters,” he said. “The cause of the disruption is still under investigation and we apologize for the delay and inconvenience.”

With Alfonso A. Castillo