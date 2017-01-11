Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 0 Weather 44° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TransportationLong Island

    +-
       Click here to read or post comments
    Rescue workers remove an injured man from the (Credit: Joseph C. Sperber)

    Rescue workers remove an injured man from the scene in Westbury where two Long Island Rail Road work trains collided on June 4, 2013.

    A look at past LIRR accidents


    By

    In January, a Long Island Rail Road train crashed into the end of the tracks at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal. The crash was the second accident for the LIRR in less than 3 months and raised new concerns about the railroad's safety practices.

    The railroad has embarked on several safety initiatives, including the installation of cameras in engineer cabs and facing outward on all trains, testing engineers for sleep disorders, and installing state-of-the-art positive train control technology throughout the LIRR system. But none of those measures are in place yet, and could take years to be complete.

    Despite the recent accidents, the LIRR’s customer accident rate has steadily declined in recent years.

    Here's a look at some past LIRR accidents.

    Jan. 4, 2017

    A Brooklyn-bound Long Island Rail Road train crashed
    (Credit: AP / Aaron D. Neufeld)

    A Brooklyn-bound Long Island Rail Road train crashed through a bumping block at the end of the tracks at Atlantic Terminal.

    More than 100 people were injured in the
    (Credit: AP / Mark Lennihan)

    More than 100 people were injured in the accident, though none seriously.

    Oct. 8, 2016

    An eastbound Huntington train derailed just east of
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    An eastbound Huntington train derailed just east of New Hyde Park after it struck a work train that errantly went onto the same track. Officials said the accident was caused by a track switch left in the wrong position.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    ADVERTISE HERE
    The accident injured 33 people -- four of
    (Credit: Howard Schnapp)

    The accident injured 33 people -- four of them seriously.

    July 17, 2015

    Two passenger trains going in opposite directions sideswiped
    (Credit: CS Muncy)

    Two passenger trains going in opposite directions sideswiped each other just west of Jamaica station during the evening rush. The LIRR later said one engineer failed to obey a stop signal. No injuries were reported.

    June 4, 2013

    Two LIRR work trains collided just west of
    (Credit: Joseph C. Sperber)

    Two LIRR work trains collided just west of Hicksville, injuring two railroad employees.

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.