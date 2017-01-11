A look at past LIRR accidents
In January, a Long Island Rail Road train crashed into the end of the tracks at Brooklyn's Atlantic Terminal. The crash was the second accident for the LIRR in less than 3 months and raised new concerns about the railroad's safety practices.
The railroad has embarked on several safety initiatives, including the installation of cameras in engineer cabs and facing outward on all trains, testing engineers for sleep disorders, and installing state-of-the-art positive train control technology throughout the LIRR system. But none of those measures are in place yet, and could take years to be complete.
Despite the recent accidents, the LIRR’s customer accident rate has steadily declined in recent years.
Here's a look at some past LIRR accidents.
Jan. 4, 2017(Credit: AP / Aaron D. Neufeld)
A Brooklyn-bound Long Island Rail Road train crashed through a bumping block at the end of the tracks at Atlantic Terminal.
More than 100 people were injured in the accident, though none seriously.
Oct. 8, 2016(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
An eastbound Huntington train derailed just east of New Hyde Park after it struck a work train that errantly went onto the same track. Officials said the accident was caused by a track switch left in the wrong position.
The accident injured 33 people -- four of them seriously.
July 17, 2015(Credit: CS Muncy)
Two passenger trains going in opposite directions sideswiped each other just west of Jamaica station during the evening rush. The LIRR later said one engineer failed to obey a stop signal. No injuries were reported.
June 4, 2013(Credit: Joseph C. Sperber)
Two LIRR work trains collided just west of Hicksville, injuring two railroad employees.
