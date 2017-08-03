MTA chairman Joseph Lhota on Thursday formally announced the hiring of Pat Foye as president of the agency after days of speculation.

Foye, of Port Washington, is the former executive director at the Port Authority. He’ll be making a quick transition to the MTA after leaving his Port Authority post this week.

Foye’s arrival will herald a leadership shake-up at the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. Veronique “Ronnie” Hakim, the MTA’s acting executive director, will be moved to the role of managing director.

Hakim and Foye will answer to Lhota in a newly created Office of the Chairman. MTA Chief Development Officer Janno Lieber, who oversees capital projects, will also be moved to work under the new office as well.

“Pat and Ronnie are veteran transportation professionals who together with Janno form the dynamic team the MTA needs at this moment,” said Lhota in a statement. “Pat and Ronnie will assume the day-to-day leadership of the MTA and ensure that our customers are always our first priority.”

In his new role, Foye will be in charge of “innovation” and will guide new projects that will bring the subways and commuter rail lines “into the 21st century,” said Lhota, who believes the restructuring will help more quickly address the agency’s beleaguered transit system.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Foye had served the Port Authority since 2011 and played a key role in blowing the whistle on the George Washington Bridge lane closure scandal, known as Bridgegate, which took place over the course of four days in September 2013. His tenure also saw the completion of the controversial $4 billion Oculus transit hub in Manhattan, which critics, including Foye himself, have derided as a waste of money.

Foye’s departure at the Port Authority came amid sweeping leadership changes at the bi-state agency on Tuesday. Governors Cuomo and Chris Christie of New Jersey announced that both Foye and Port Authority Chairman John Degnan would be replaced this week.

Foye’s hiring was lauded by the Partnership for New York City, a nonprofit group that represents the city’s business leaders and largest private-sector employers.

“As President of the MTA, Patrick Foye is a great addition to the strong team that Governor [Andrew M.] Cuomo has put in place to deal with the challenges of our aging and capacity-strained transit system,’’ said Kathryn Wylde, group president and CEO. ‘‘Foye brings deep knowledge of how to leverage the resources of the private sector to achieve a modern, high functioning system.”

Check back for updates on this developing story.