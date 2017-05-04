Numerous roads in Nassau County will be closed Sunday for the Long Island Marathon, police said.

Nassau County police, which determines all road closures, said road closures may begin earlier or last longer than the times posted.

Runners, families and friends can expect some improvements, however, such as new “start-line parking areas” at Nassau Community College, police said. The new parking areas should ease morning congestion getting into Eisenhower Park, police said.

The following roads will be closed:

Charles Lindbergh Blvd. 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (from Merrick Ave. to Earle Ovington Blvd., 5 a.m. to 10 a.m.)

Merrick Avenue, 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. (North of Hempstead Turnpike)

Old Country Road, 7:40 a.m. to10 a.m. (Post Ave. to School Street)

School Street, 7:40 a.m. to 10 a.m. (Old Country Road to Railroad Ave.)

Salisbury Park Drive,7:50 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Railroad Avenue,7:50 a.m. to 10 a.m.

Post Avenue,7:50 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (Railroad Ave. to Jericho Turnpike)

Eastbound side of Jericho Turnpike, 7:50 a.m. to 11 a.m. (Post Ave. to Brush Hollow Road)

Brush Hollow Road, 7:50 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. (The road will remain open south of Wantagh Parkway.)

Carman Avenue, 7:50 a.m. to 2 p.m. (Old Country Rd. to Nottingham Rd.)

Wantagh Parkway 7a.m. to 3 p.m.

Other closures:

•Northern State Parkway exits to Post Avenue and Wantagh Parkway will be closed.

•All exits and entrances to and from Wantagh Parkway will be closed

•Meadowbrook Parkway exits and entrances to and from Charles Lindbergh Blvd. (Nassau Coliseum, Nassau Community College) and Eisenhower Park exits will be closed from 5 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

•Eisenhower Park’s Park Blvd. will not allow through traffic between 7:15 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. The Hempstead Turnpike entrance to the park will be open throughout the day for Golf and Carltun guests, with a turnaround at the golf course until 10 a.m.

For additional information, please call the Nassau police at:

516-573-7138