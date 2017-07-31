Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 80° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    TransportationLong Island

    Red-light camera revenues, accidents drop in Nassau, Suffolk, reports show

    Updated
    By  robert.brodsky@newsday.com, david.schwartz@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    Nassau and Suffolk officials attribute the drop in

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    Nassau and Suffolk officials attribute the drop in red-light camera revenues and overall accidents in 2015 to motorists being more aware of the cameras and driving more carefully. Above, a red-light camera at Indian Head Road and Jericho Turnpike in Commack on April 11, 2016. (Credit: Steve Pfost)

    Revenues from Nassau and Suffolk’s red-light camera programs either dropped or were flat in 2015, while the total number of crashes at intersections with cameras declined in both counties, according to new county reports.

    The annual reports on the counties’ red-light camera programs show the revenue generated by the devices changed little in Nassau, even as the county added cameras at 12 new...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    By clicking Sign up, you agree to our privacy policy.

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Burglar gets into home with garage door opener

    Nassau police said a burglar used a garage door opener to enter a Lynbrook home

    Hempstead Village Police Chief Michael McGowan. Village police chief withdraws retirement papers From left, Frank Petrone, Timothy Sini and Edward Annual event brings cops, community together

    By using this site, you agree to our Privacy policy.

    OK