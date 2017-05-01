Seven of eight MTA employees who made more than $200,000 in overtime last year worked for the Long Island Rail Road, including one track foreman who was paid nearly $361,000 in a single year, according to a new report.
The data, compiled by the Albany-based think tank the Empire Center, reveals that Ralph Golden added $256,155 to his base salary of $104,822 to bring home a total of $360,978 last year.
Empire Center representatives said Golden’s total salary, which topped the $346,706 salary of outgoing Metropolitan Transportation Authority chief executive Thomas Prendergast last year by $14,271, was “part of a general surge in MTA overtime in 2016.” The agency’s total overtime spending climbed 4 percent last year, to $971 million from $934 million in 2015.
Of the MTA’s 77,342 employees, 177 made overtime pay in the six figures last year — 112 of whom worked for the LIRR. Overall, the railroad’s overtime pay jumped 10 percent last year.
Full salary data for MTA and LIRR employees is available at SeeThroughNY.net.
