Sen. Chuck Schumer will visit a Long Island Rail Road station Tuesday morning to criticize a recent decision by two federal agencies to abandon a plan to require railroads to test train crew members for a dangerous sleep disorder.

At a morning news conference at the Mineola station, Schumer (D-N.Y.) will call on the Federal Railroad Administration and Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration to “reverse their abrupt decision to derail a rulemaking process” that would have led to mandatory sleep apnea screening and treatment for rail workers and truck drivers, Schumer’s office said.

“Schumer will say he wants both of these federal agencies to immediately reverse course and stick to the plan he fought for in 2016 that moved to make sleep apnea testing the law of the land,” his office said in a statement.

Obstructive sleep apnea in train engineers has been suspected as a contributing cause in several accidents, including a December 2013 Metro-North derailment in the Bronx that killed four people and a NJ Transit crash in Hoboken in September that killed one woman.

Schumer has also said that sleep apnea is suspected as a contributing factor in January’s LIRR train crash in Brooklyn that injured more than 100 people. The National Transportation Safety Board, which investigated the accident, has not yet disclosed its findings.

The sleep disorder restricts a person’s breathing as they sleep, potentially resulting in excessive fatigue during waking hours.

On Friday, the FRA and FMCSA withdrew their plans to create a rule regarding sleep apnea testing, determining that “current safety programs and FRA’s rule-making addressing fatigue risk management are the appropriate avenues to address” the disorder.

The MTA began screening Metro-North train crews for sleep apnea following the 2013 derailment and last year announced plans to expand the program to include LIRR employees.

The NTSB, an independent federal agency tasked with determining the probable cause of transportation accidents, said it was disappointed the agencies decided to scrap the “much-needed rulemaking.”

“Obstructive sleep apnea has been in the probable cause of 10 highway and rail accidents investigated by the NTSB in the past 17 years and obstructive sleep apnea is an issue being examined in several, ongoing, NTSB rail and highway investigations,” NTSB spokesman Christopher O’Neil said.

With the Associated Press

Check back for updates on this developing story.