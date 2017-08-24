A bicyclist died after being struck by a landscaping truck Thursday afternoon in Amityville, Suffolk police said.
The victim, a man, was pedaling north on Albany Avenue about 4:10 p.m. when a southbound landscaping truck hit him as it turned east onto Sunrise Highway, police said.
The bicyclist, whose identification was withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
The truck driver, Mario Lazo, 38, of Brentwood, and his passenger were not hurt, police said.
The vehicle was inspected and the investigation continues, police said.
Both roadways were shut down in both directions until about 7:45 p.m. as First Precinct detectives gathered information, police said.
