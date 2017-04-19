Brookhaven, Glen Cove and Amityville won a total of $2.2 million for green projects promoting cycling and walking, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said Wednesday.
The state transportation department selected the municipalities to receive the federal dollars through a competitive process. A total of $112 million will be spent around the state.
“By improving roadway safety and increasing access to healthy transportation alternatives, we are providing both residents and visitors a chance to experience the state’s natural beauty like never before, while supporting a cleaner, greener New York for generations to come,” Cuomo said in a statement.
Brookhaven is slated to receive $1.58 million to build 2.1 miles of new sidewalks and 1.2 miles of curbs.
Glen Cove’s downtown business district will obtain $362,208 to improve walking. Amityville will build 500 feet of a pedestrian/bike path with the $288,000 earmarked for it.
The federal funds should cover 80 percent of each project’s cost.
