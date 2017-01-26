There are 89 places on America’s interstate highway system that have worse congestion than any place on the Long Island Expressway, according to a new report.

The American Transportation Research Institute puts the area of the LIE at Shelter Rock Road at No. 90 on its annual list of top 100 highway bottlenecks, made public this week. The report identified the location as Manhasset but it is actually North Hills.

At peak periods, the average speed at Shelter Rock Road was 36 mph, the institute’s study said.

The only New York City spot on the top 100 list was where the Gowanus Expressway meets the Belt Parkway in Brooklyn, a stretch with an average peak speed was 31 mph, the report said.

The worst in the nation, according to the institute, was Interstate 285 at Interstate 85 in Georgia, where the peak average speed was 26 mph.

The institute is affiliated with the American Trucking Associations, which represents 35,000 trucking companies.

Its bottleneck survey, which began in 2002, now covers 250 highway locations and uses GPS data from the trucking industry.

The institute said its surveys improve planning for trucking companies and the clients to whom they delivers.