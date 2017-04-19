HIGHLIGHTS Aviation groups, allies told to respond by May 19 to town’s petition

Town says action is ‘positive step’ in efforts to regain control of airport

The U.S. Supreme Court has ordered opponents of East Hampton Town’s nullified airport curfew laws to respond to the town’s bid to overturn a ruling that struck down the laws, an official said Wednesday.

Councilwoman Kathee Burke-Gonzalez said the Supreme Court ordered the group of aviation associations and allies that sued the town over the curfew laws in April 2015 to file a brief opposing the town’s court petition by May 19. Town officials will then have two weeks to file a reply to the brief.

“We are pleased that the Supreme Court is taking a serious look at our petition,” Burke-Gonzalez, the town board’s airport liaison, said Wednesday in a statement. “The court’s order is a positive step in our march to regain local control of the East Hampton Airport.”

Town officials filed a petition to the court on March 6 in an effort to reinstate laws that restricted late-night and early-morning flights at the Wainscott airport. Officials said the laws cut down on noise.

Opponents of the voided laws, led by the group Friends of the East Hampton Airport, sued the town, arguing the curfew rules were illegal.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

A federal appeals court sided with the aviation groups in a 3-0 decision in November, forcing the town to throw out the laws.

New York City and Southold officials have filed briefs supporting East Hampton’s petition.