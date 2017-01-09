One person in a vehicle was killed when a non-passenger LIRR train hit the car on the tracks just west of Brentwood, according to the MTA.

No other information was available about the person’s identity or how the unauthorized vehicle got onto the tracks.

LIRR service remains suspended in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, the Long Island Rail Road said. Westbound service will originate out of Farmingdale.

“Customers are encouraged to use alternate branches for service east of Farmingdale where possible. Typically, investigations of this nature can take up to two hours before service is restored,” the railroad said on its website.

Long Island Rail Road spokesman Shams Tarek said the accident happened at the Fourth Street crossing.

