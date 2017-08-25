Amtrak’s summer-long infrastructure renewal project at Penn Station remains on schedule as it heads into its final week and one key component is already in service, the agency announced Friday.

Amtrak said Friday that a newly rebuilt Track 10 returned to service at Penn Station on Thursday and is being used by Amtrak and NJ Transit trains.

The reconstructed track features a newly-poured concrete bed, new rail ties, running rails and electrified third rail and, for the first time, LED lights. Rebuilding the track was a key element of the two-month long project, which began in early July.

Amtrak workers are still cleaning up the track and adjacent platform and finishing work on rebuilding the complex “A-interlocking” junction just west of Penn’s platforms, the location of many of the problems that prompted the summer-long closure of three of the 21 tracks at the nation’s business rail.

“We’re done with seven of the eight weeks. We are ahead of schedule. And, as committed, we’re going to return the railroad for full operations after Labor Day on Tuesday Sept. 5,” Amtrak Chief Engineer Gery Williams said in a conference call with reporters Friday.

With most major construction at Penn is already complete, Williams said crews are now carrying out “quality control and testing” of the new track components.

Even if all the planned work is completed ahead of schedule, Williams said Amtrak will take advantage of every last day of the scheduled track outages at Penn Station.

“Right now, I have work that I can do at that station until the end of next week,” Williams said.