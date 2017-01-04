A Long Island Rail Road train hit a bumper block at the end of the track and crashed Wednesday morning at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn. Here are the known facts so far:
What we know:
- LIRR Train No. 2817 was scheduled to depart from Far Rockaway at 7:18 a.m. and was due into Atlantic Terminal, Brooklyn, at 8:11 a.m.
- The train hit a bumper block at Track 6 at Atlantic Terminal at roughly 8:15 a.m.
- 103 people suffered nonthreatening injuries.
- The train originated in Far Rockaway.
- The train had six cars with about 430 passengers.
- The rush-hour train was traveling at a “fairly low rate of speed” when it pulled into the terminal, Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo said.
- A rail from the track “pierced” the bottom of the train.
- The train also crashed through a small room at the end of the track.
The Federal Railroad Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the incident.
- Joe Fox, NYPD chief of transit, said investigators are recovering the train’s so-called “black box” event recorder.
- The locomotive engineer, the conductor and the brakeman will all be interviewed, MTA chairman Thomas Prendergast said.
- The NTSB will hold a briefing at the site of the accident at 5 p.m.
- No delays are expected during p.m. rush-hour service, the MTA said.
What we don’t know:
- The cause of the crash
- The exact speed of the train upon impact
- Whether there were any cameras on the train
Sources: MTA, FDNY
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.