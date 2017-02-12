A senior adviser to President Donald Trump said in a Sunday TV interview that the White House did not give him “anything to say” about Michael Flynn, the national security adviser who reportedly discussed U.S. sanctions with a Russian ambassador before Trump’s inauguration.

Asked whether the president still has confidence in Flynn, White House senior adviser Stephen Miller answered: “That’s the question that I think you should ask the president, the question you should ask Reince, the chief of staff. I’m here today as a policy adviser.”

Miller told NBC News’ “Meet the Press” that Flynn, a retired three-star Army lieutenant general, has served “admirably.”

Flynn was removed from the National Security Council and denied high-level clearance, according to news reports.

Vice President Mike Pence told CBS News last month that Flynn didn’t speak with Russia about sanctions, leaving open to question whether Flynn kept the contents of his conversation from the vice president.

Meanwhile, New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Sunday that Flynn needs to have “candid conversations” with Trump and Pence to “clear up” his talks with the Russian ambassador.

Christie, on CNN’s “State of the Union,” said it would be up to Trump and Pence about how Flynn should be disciplined if he did indeed not tell the truth.

Miller served as a spokesman for the White House on the Sunday talk show circuit after a tumultuous week for the Trump administration that included a federal appeals court ruling that upheld the suspension of his controversial executive action that, in part, temporarily bars U.S. entry to nationals of seven Muslim-majority countries.

“We have equal branches of government in this country. The judiciary is not supreme,” Miller told ABC News’ “This Week.”

Miller also appeared on CBS News and Fox News, but not on CNN.

CNN host Jake Tapper tweeted that the White House didn’t respond to the network’s request for a guest to discuss Trump’s agenda.

Trump, who was scheduled to return to Washington, D.C., on Sunday night after a weekend hosting Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at the president’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, also weighed in on the travel ban.

“72% of refugees admitted into U.S. (2/3 -2/11) during COURT BREAKDOWN are from 7 countries: SYRIA, IRAQ, SOMALIA, IRAN, SUDAN, LIBYA & YEMEN,” the president tweeted early Sunday, though he had posted a day earlier that 77 percent were admitted.

Trump also sent a tweet criticizing fellow billionaire and businessman Mark Cuban, who supported Hillary Clinton for president: “I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn’t interested in taking all of his calls. He’s not smart enough to run for president!”

On CNN’s “State of the Union,” Democratic Minnesota Senator Al Franken said “a few” of his Republican colleagues are questioning Trump’s mental health.

“In the way all of us have this suspicion. He lies a lot,” said Franken, a former comedian on “Saturday Night Live.”