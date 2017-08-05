An expansion of the GI Bill approved by Congress last week is being hailed by veterans and college administrators alike as boon to the fortunes of ex-military personnel hoping to reshape their lives with academic degrees.

“This really is a necessity for veteran students who may not have been able to begin college as soon as they got out of the service,” said Evangeline Manjares, dean of veterans services at Nassau Community College in Garden City.

The legislation would end the current 15-year post-discharge time limit for tapping GI Bill education benefits for those who left the service in 2013 and after. It would also provide additional cash support for veterans pursuing scientific and technological subjects.

The bill would also allow National Guard and Reserve troops to accrue benefits more like active duty troops. And it would make Purple Heart recipients eligible for 100 percent of GI Bill benefits, regardless of the length of their military service.

The bill, with an estimated cost of $3 billion over 10 years, is expected to be signed by President Donald Trump.

The drive to persuade Congress to pass what had begun as 18 separate bills involved the united efforts of several national veterans groups, including Student Veterans of America, The American Legion, The Military Order of the Purple Heart, Tragedy Assistance Program for Survivors, Vietnam Veterans of America and Got Your 6.

“Thankfully a massive coalition formed and we came through,” said Kristofer Goldsmith, an Iraq War veteran and former Bellmore resident who lobbied for the legislation as a staff member of Vietnam Veterans of America.

At Nassau Community College, nearly 400 of roughly 20,000 students made use of GI Bill funding last year, Manjares said.

Manjares said veterans often delay entering college for a myriad of reasons — often for a decade or more.

Veterans often struggle to adapt to civilian life once out of uniform and balk at the challenge of returning to an academic environment with students who are a dozen or more years younger than they are. Still others find themselves encumbered by family obligations, and may defer college as they put their own children through school.

A few struggle with combat related psychological troubles resulting in insomnia, depression or irritability, which can make focusing on studies almost impossible.

Manjares said one student who began the process of applying to NCC last week was a single father currently residing in a homeless shelter. She said the GI Bill’s housing allowance — as much as $3,100 per month for an NCC student — will allow him to move into an apartment with his daughter.

“It’s a great motivation for them to be able to come to school,” she said. “I don’t think he would be able to pursue an education without the GI Bill.”

Even in its expanded version, though, the bill leaves some veterans on the sidelines. Keran Howard, 52, said the bill — which eliminates the sunset provision for veterans discharged from active duty after Jan. 1, 2013 — comes too late to help him.

The Hempstead resident deferred going to college while he began a new family following his 2003 discharge from the Navy. Even after he enrolled at NCC, work and a young daughter distracted him from taking more than a class or two at a time.

Howard said the current 15-year limit on his GI Bill benefits means his eligibility will end early next year — before he can earn the remaining 24 credits he needs to complete an associate’s degree in social services.

“Life got in the way, but that’s life,” Howard said. “I’m not going to be grandfathered in. I’m going to be stuck.”