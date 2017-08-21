For years, astronomers and other sky watchers have been ticking off the days in anticipation of the celestial event that is just hours away.

An estimated 1.8 million to 7.4 million people, plenty of Long Islanders among them, are expected to be packing into a narrow stretch of the country, about 70 miles wide, stretching from Oregon across the country to South Carolina.

It’s from that path that the total eclipse of the sun is to be experienced Monday, when the sun is blacked out by the moon for a little more than two minutes. That briefly reveals the glowing white corona that circles the sun, as well as stars and planets, and sends birds off to roost in trees, as night appears to be falling.

With weather cooperating and mostly sunny skies in the forecast, Long Island is going to experience just a partially darkened sun — appearing more like a hint of sunset — but also with no big influx of eclipse chasers.

The forecast was calling for a sea breeze to set up at some point in the afternoon, bringing a few of those “puffy white clouds,” which wouldn’t be likely to restrict viewing, said Faye Morrone, a National Weather Service meteorologist in Upton.

On Sunday, Stephanie Burns and her family were approaching Mount Juliet, Tennessee, the spot just northeast of Nashville from which they’ll view totality.

Traffic had been heavy at times, she said, but was still moving. “I’ve never seen such an influx of campers and trailers before, and I lived upstate for half of my life,” said Burns, an earth science and astronomy teacher at Connetquot High School in Bohemia.

On their driving trip from Long Island, the family had counted license plates from 38 states, she said.

The big show gets started in Oregon Monday at 9:05 a.m. Pacific time — 12:05 p.m. locally — as the moon starts gradually moving in front of the sun, blocking its light and casting a shadow on the land.

From there that shadow will be racing across the country, reaching Long Island at shortly past 1:20 p.m., when we’ll get to see that first nibble taken from the sun.

By 2:45 p.m., around 70 percent of the sun will be covered by the moon, which then gradually moves away until by around 4 p.m. the entire sun again rules the sky.

It’s during this entire time, from eclipse start to finish, that medical experts say you must protect your eyes by viewing the sun only through verified eclipse glasses or through cameras, binoculars or telescopes that have special eclipse filters. Don’t even think that sunglasses or cellphone cameras will be enough of a shield.

Even a quick glimpse of the sun with no protection can lead to “permanent damage to the retina,” said Dr. John M. Alexander, a retina specialist with the ophthalmology department at Nassau University Medical Center.

And snaring a pair of verified eclipse glasses seems like a long shot at this point.

Hundreds of Long Islanders will be heading to Monday viewing events, with eclipse glasses provided, at area libraries, museums and nature centers. However, space is limited, with registration closed at some places.

Safe viewing can also be done digitally, with the likes of NASA both livestreaming the event and offering smartphone apps.