If 2017 is turning out to be your summer of love, then wedding bells may be tolling in the not too distant future. These apps can help brides and grooms plan their special day.

The Knot Wedding Planner

(iOS, Android; free)

This app from popular wedding website The Knot can keep you completely organized and totally on budget — in theory. In reality, it can help you be a little less disorganized and only less catastrophically over budget. The app includes a wedding checklist and can connect you with wedding vendors and reception venues on Long Island or nearby. There’s also a wedding-day countdown, in case you’re already not under enough pressure.

Wedding LookBook

(iOS, Android; free)

Need some inspiration? This app, also from The Knot, can help you find the perfect look for your wedding. You can browse through an immense number of dresses, jewelry and accessories that will fit perfectly with your wedding theme. You can also find bridal stores locally or online that have exactly what you’re looking for.

Honeyfund Wedding Registry

(iOS, Android; free)

Here’s an easy way to avoid getting 200 cappuccino makers as your wedding gifts. With this offbeat wedding registry app, you can let friends and family know what you prefer, whether it’s traditional gifts or less-traditional ideas such as chipping in for the perfect honeymoon or crowdsourcing a down payment on a house. The app also links to bridal registries at retailers like Macy’s and Target.

Etsy

(iOS, Android; free)

On Etsy, you should be able to find one-of-a-kind items that will make your wedding memorable. The app, a spinoff of the crafts website, has a dedicated wedding area with handcrafted pieces from creative people all over the world. Selections include unique cake toppers, guest books, signs, invitations, decorations and other accessories. You can also find handmade bridal gowns, flower girl dresses and mother of the bride dresses.