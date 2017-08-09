Wednesday's winning Powerball numbers were 12, 30, 36, 47 and 62. The Powerball was 9. The jackpot was $307 million.

The Mega Millions jackpot has climbed to $382 million since no one won the top prize in Tuesday night’s drawing — meaning there’s another chance on Friday for someone to win big bucks.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions jackpot was $350 million and the winning numbers were 11, 17, 50, 52 and 74, with the Mega Ball 14.

A $1 million Mega Millions ticket sold at Lucky Lottery & Convenience at 178-29 Hillside Ave. in Jamaica, Queens, was among four nationwide second-place winning tickets. Other tickets were sold in California, Florida and Georgia.

The $382 million jackpot is among the 10 largest in Mega Millions history, with the largest being a $656 million payout in 2012 that was split among three winners in Illinois, Kansas and Maryland.

advertisement | advertise on newsday

Five of the winning numbers for the Mega Millions game are drawn from a field of 1 to 75 and the Mega Ball is drawn from a separate field of 1 to 15. A Mega Millions player must match all six numbers to win the jackpot and players who match the first five numbers automatically win a $1 million second prize.

The Mega Millions drawing is televised every Tuesday and Friday at 11 p.m. on select lottery draw stations.

Live Powerball drawings are on select lottery draw stations at 10:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.