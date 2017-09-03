Advertisement Advertise here

Two months after Uber and Lyft legally hit Long Island roads, transportation hubs like train stations and the airport have become popular destinations for the ride-sharing apps.

Uber and Lyft officials ranked their most requested destinations, providing a glimpse into how the services are being used in Nassau and Suffolk counties.

Neither company provided specifics on the volume of rides requested but instead ranked the top requests in five categories: Top LIRR station, top entertainment venue, top restaurant/night life spot, top shopping destination and top hotel. They also provided a top overall destination.

Uber and Lyft have been operating on Long Island since a state law authorizing ride-sharing services throughout New York went into effect on June 29. Previously, companies like Uber and Lyft were regulated only by New York City and could not complete point-to-point rides in bordering counties.

It’s not clear how much business Lyft and Uber have received since the law went into effect. Lyft officials declined to release specific numbers of rides requested or active drivers and Uber did not respond to a request for those same numbers.

The Nassau Suffolk Taxi Owners Association Inc., which filed a lawsuit in federal court to halt the state’s ride-sharing law, did not respond to a request for comment.

Here are their top destinations on Long Island: