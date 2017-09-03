Where to find Uber, Lyft on Long Island: Their most popular destinations
Two months after Uber and Lyft legally hit Long Island roads, transportation hubs like train stations and the airport have become popular destinations for the ride-sharing apps.
Uber and Lyft officials ranked their most requested destinations, providing a glimpse into how the services are being used in Nassau and Suffolk counties.
Neither company provided specifics on the volume of rides requested but instead ranked the top requests in five categories: Top LIRR station, top entertainment venue, top restaurant/night life spot, top shopping destination and top hotel. They also provided a top overall destination.
Uber and Lyft have been operating on Long Island since a state law authorizing ride-sharing services throughout New York went into effect on June 29. Previously, companies like Uber and Lyft were regulated only by New York City and could not complete point-to-point rides in bordering counties.
It’s not clear how much business Lyft and Uber have received since the law went into effect. Lyft officials declined to release specific numbers of rides requested or active drivers and Uber did not respond to a request for those same numbers.
The Nassau Suffolk Taxi Owners Association Inc., which filed a lawsuit in federal court to halt the state’s ride-sharing law, did not respond to a request for comment.
Here are their top destinations on Long Island:
Top LIRR stations - Lyft(Credit: James Carbone)
1) Hicksville train station
2) Mineola train station
3) Ronkonkoma train station (pictured)
Top LIRR stations - Uber(Credit: Newsday / Ken Spencer)
1) Mineola train station
2) Hicksville train station (pictured)
3) Valley Stream train station
Top entertainment venue - Lyft(Credit: Doug Kuntz)
1) Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh
2) The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett (pictured)
3) NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale
Top entertainment venue - Uber(Credit: Halkin Architectural Photography)
1) Junction in Long Beach
2) Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater in Wantagh (pictured)
3) NYCB Live's Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale
Top restaurants/nightlife - Lyft(Credit: John Roca)
1) Surf Lodge in Montauk
2) Ruschmeyer's in Montauk
3) Beach Bar in Hampton Bays (pictured)
Top restaurant/nightlife - Uber(Credit: Aaron Zebrook)
1) Surf Lodge in Montauk (pictured)
2) The Stephen Talkhouse in Amagansett
3) Minnesota's in Long Beach
Top hotels - Lyft(Credit: News 12: Mary Wilson)
1) Long Island Marriott Hotel and Conference Center in Uniondale
2) Hyatt Regency Long Island in Hauppauge
3) Gurney's Montauk Resort & Seawater Spa in Montauk (pictured)
Top hotels - Uber(Credit: Rushmeyer's)
1) Ruschmeyer's in Montauk (pictured)
2) Gurney's Montauk Resort and Seawater Spa in Montauk
3)The Crow's Nest in Montauk
Top shopping destination - Lyft(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
1) The Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream
2) Smith Haven Mall in Lake Grove
3) Broadwall Mall in Hicksville
Top shopping destination - Uber(Credit: Newsday / J. Conrad Williams Jr.)
Roosevelt Field mall in Garden City. *Uber only provided one location for shopping.
Top overall destination - Lyft(Credit: Craig Ruttle)
Kennedy Airport in Queens.
Top overall destination - Uber(Credit: Howard Schnapp)
Mineola train station
