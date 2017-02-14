Some Long Island couples and families will show their love with sliders this Valentine’s Day, as White Castle restaurants transform from fast food into fine dining for the holiday.

White Castles across the country, including locations in Centereach, Farmingdale and Massapequa, will be serving up romantic meals as part of the chain’s annual Valentine’s Day celebration.

The tables will be covered in red tablecloths. Candles will provide the light. Heart-shaped balloons, streamers and slider boxes will adorn the room. Reservations are required.

Unlike a typical day at White Castle, hosts and wait staff will be provided from 4 to 9 p.m. All menu items, including the breakfast menu, are available. As a special for the holiday, customers can order combo meals like Love At First Bite and Turn Up the Heat, both composed of sliders and fries.

“Love is in the air here at White Castle,” said Jamie Richardson, vice president of White Castle.

Each White Castle in the nation participates, and most are booked, according to Paul Werth Associates, a public relations firm that represents White Castle. Reservations go back as far as Feb. 15 of last year.

The first Valentine’s Day celebrations at White Castle began in 1991 in Minneapolis and St. Louis, when two employees separately came up with the idea to take reservations for the holiday. By 2003, White Castle took its Valentine’s Day celebration national. Last year, about 27,000 customers were served, according to Paul Werth Associates.