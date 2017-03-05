The White House said Sunday that Capitol Hill should probe whether “executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016,” offering its first elaboration on a series of stunning tweets by President Donald Trump alleging that his predecessor ordered a wiretap of Trump Tower.

Like the president, Press Secretary Sean Spicer did not point to any evidence of wiretapping by then-President Barack Obama’s team.

Obama spokesman Kevin Lewis countered: “As part of that practice, neither President Obama nor any White House official ever ordered surveillance on any U.S. citizen. Any suggestion otherwise is simply false.”

Spicer said congressional investigations into the Russia’s tampering in last year’s presidential election and the role of Trump inner circle’s should be expanded to include the Obama camp.

He said it would be the White House’s last comment on the matter for the time being.

“Reports concerning potentially politically motivated investigations immediately ahead of the 2016 election are very troubling,” Spicer wrote in a statement. “President Donald J. Trump is requesting that as part of their investigation into Russian activity, the congressional intelligence committees exercise their oversight authority to determine whether executive branch investigative powers were abused in 2016.”

The press secretary concluded, “Neither the White House nor the President will comment further until such oversight is conducted.”

In a flurry of tweets early Saturday morning, Trump had wrote that he just learned about the wiretaps, comparing them to “McCarthyism” and “Nixon/Watergate” and attacking Obama as a “Bad (or sick) guy!”

A president cannot order a wiretap, but a 1978 law allows the FBI to do so if a secret special court accepts its request showing probable cause that someone is committing a crime or colluding with a foreign intelligence service.

Trump continued Sunday morning on Twitter to accuse Obama of ties to the Kremlin — something some members of the current administration and Trump’s campaign have been under scrutiny for in recent weeks.

“Who was it that secretly said to Russian President, ‘Tell Vladimir that after the election I’ll have more flexibility?’ @foxandfriends,” Trump wrote in a reference to a Fox News morning show and an apparent reference to Obama.

The president aimed another tweet at the Democratic National Commitee, which was the target of what the U.S. intelligence community concluded was hacking by Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s regime.

“Is it true the DNC would not allow the FBI access to check server or other equipment after learning it was hacked? Can that be possible?”

A DNC representative did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Trump is spending the weekend working from his Mar-a-Lago country club in Palm Beach, Florida. He is scheduled to return Sunday evening to Washington, D.C.