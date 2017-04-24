Subscribe
Manage
Today's Paper
Traffic 1 Weather 54° Log in Log out
Sections
    search

    Long Island

    Widow of fallen firefighter from Bethpage thanks NYC, FDNY

    Updated
    By  michael.okeeffe@newsday.com

    Reprints + -
    On Monday, April 24, 2017, outside the firehouse in

    advertisement | advertise on newsday

    On Monday, April 24, 2017, outside the firehouse in Ridgewood, Queens, where William Tolley worked, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it will pay off the rest of the Tolley family's mortgage on their Bethpage home. Tolley was killed in a fall while responding to the scene of a fire last week. 

    The widow of the city firefighter from Bethpage who died while battling a blaze in Queens last week thanked the New York Fire Department and the city’s residents for the support her family has received in recent days.

    Speaking publicly for the first time since her husband, William Tolley, fell to his death in Ridgewood on Thursday, Marie Tolley said the firefighter would appreciate the outpouring...

    Continue Reading

    Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?

    Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks

    $0.99/Week Thereafter

    Get the Newsday Now newsletter!

    The best of Newsday every day in your inbox.

    Sign up

    Comments

    Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.

    More coverage

    Jay Marcello, a Kenwal Day Camp counselor, was Cops: Counselor touched minors inappropriately Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said the county Bellone: Suffolk to work on plan to target MS-13 gang Gibbs Pond Park in Nesconset is one of Town capital spending plan focuses on parks