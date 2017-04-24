On Monday, April 24, 2017, outside the firehouse in Ridgewood, Queens, where William Tolley worked, the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation announced that it will pay off the rest of the Tolley family's mortgage on their Bethpage home. Tolley was killed in a fall while responding to the scene of a fire last week.
The widow of the city firefighter from Bethpage who died while battling a blaze in Queens last week thanked the New York Fire Department and the city’s residents for the support her family has received in recent days.
Speaking publicly for the first time since her husband, William Tolley, fell to his death in Ridgewood on Thursday, Marie Tolley said the firefighter would appreciate the outpouring...
Continue Reading
Already a Newsday or Optimum customer ?Log in
Get unlimited digital access $1 for 4 Weeks$0.99/Week Thereafter Subscribe
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.