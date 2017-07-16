A West Babylon woman was arrested and charged with drunken driving early Sunday morning after her car collided with a marked police car in Freeport, authorities said.
No injuries were reported.
Nassau County police said the crash happened shortly after 2:30 a.m.
Police said a Nassau County Highway Patrol officer was monitoring traffic at the intersection of South Main Street and Mill Road and saw a 2012 Honda Accord being driven by Charisse Trapani, 34, traveling north on South Main Street.
Police said Trapani crossed a solid white line, collided with the officer’s marked police car and continued driving north.
The officer pulled her over for a traffic stop and determined Trapani had been drinking and she was placed under arrest, police said.
Four tablets believed to be Amphetamine and a white powdery substance believed to be Ketamine were found in Trapani’s car, police added.
Trapani is charged with driving while intoxicated, reckless driving, two counts of criminal possession of a controlled substance, leaving the scene of an accident without reporting and “numerous other vehicle and traffic” violations, police said.
Trapani was scheduled for arraignment Sunday at First District Court in Hempstead.
