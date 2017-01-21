A large and predominantly female coalition of demonstrators is expected Saturday morning to step off near the U.S. Capitol for the Women’s March on Washington, which is intended as a response to the election and inauguration of President Donald Trump.

All are welcome to march regardless of their age, gender identity or how they “chose to vote,” said a national chair of the march, Carmen Perez, in a video released Friday night.

Perez and other march national chairs, including Tamika Mallory and Linda Sarsour, all prominent New York City activists, have called for the march to be nonviolent.

The 1.5-mile march, which will begin with a rally, seeks to call attention to reproductive rights, climate change and discrimination against immigrant, LGBT, black, Latino and other minority communities. Organizers said they wanted to unite amid the divisive environment they said Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have ushered in.

Women who intended to participate began streaming into Washington, D.C. earlier in the week. Some wore shirts that read, “Nasty Women Unite,” a nod at the name Trump called opponent Hillary Clinton during a presidential debate. One woman on Friday carried a sign that read, “My body is not your political playground.”

More than 200,000 people had said on the march’s official Facebook page that they will participate. Others were expected Saturday to hold and attend more than 350 coordinating marches around the country, including Manhattan.

The march begins at 10 a.m. at Independence Avenue and Third Street Southwest.