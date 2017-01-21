Long Islanders are rallying in Huntington and Port Jefferson Station to show solidarity with huge women’s marches planned in Washington, D.C., and Manhattan in response to Friday’s inauguration of President Donald Trump.

More than 20 people marched several hundred feet down Main Street in Huntington on Saturday morning, carrying signs like “Stand up speak out for equality.”

They rallied at the Village Green Park, where a number of passing drivers honked horns in support, and a few shouted pro-Trump slogans.

“This is a demonstration to show our support for the march in D.C. and to stand up for women’s values, immigrant values and LGBT values, . . . ” said rally organizer Patricia Shih, of Huntington, who also plans to attend a 6 p.m. post-inauguration candlelight vigil in nearby Heckscher Town Park.

“We want to raise our voices in support of those values, to demonstrate these are the true American values, not what the president espouses,” she said.

Martin Stone, 66, of Northport, said he had to work this weekend and was not able to travel to Washington, D.C. Demonstrations on Long Island are a message to those worried about Trump that “we’re not going to take this lying down. If we stay in our homes and watch TV, nothing gets solved. This shows people, they’re not alone.”

Stone said he agrees with Trump voters who believe their government has been ignoring the interests of the middle class.

But, he added: “All the people he’s bringing in to fill his cabinet are the 1 percent [of wealthiest Americans]. They’re the foxes in the chicken coop. They’re used to working for their stockholders, not the middle class.”

Kathy Greene-Lahey, organizer of the Port Jefferson Station rally, which had already attracted hundreds of people by noon, said that event is more an expression of concern about Trump’s proposals than a protest.

“It is a chance for people to come together and not feel like we’re doomed, and to build bridges,” she said.

The goal is to bring together individuals and small local groups to form coalitions to monitor what the Trump administration does and hold it and local congressional representatives accountable, she said.

“We’re not just going to sit back and let them do whatever they want,” said Greene-Lahey, 55, an activist on women’s issues. “People want to be engaged, and they don’t know where and how. I’m hoping this will be a peaceful demonstration where people can come together and feel solidarity and that they’re not alone.”

The rally, expected to last about two hours, will be at the corner of Routes 347 and 112.