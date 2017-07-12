Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Pointed King on Trump and health care Wise old heads ruing the foolhardiness of new presidents from their own party who jump headfirst into health care policy are becoming as much of a tradition as new presidents jumping into health care policy. This time it’s GOP Rep. Peter King, who told The Point that President Donald Trump never should have done health care first. “I think we should have started with an infrastructure plan and tax reform,” King said. “That would have catered to the enormous egos of both President Trump and [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer, and we actually could have gotten it done and gotten everyone some wins.” Interestingly, Schumer argued vocally for years that President Barack Obama was wrong to start with health care in 2009, especially after 2010 midterm elections devastated the party. Schumer’s argument that his president should have stayed focused on adding to the stimulus package to bring back the economy and jobs and stabilize the middle class has been repeated so often it is essentially part of his personal canon. So who says Republicans and Democrats can’t agree on anything? Lane Filler

Talking Point NCC board resignation Anthony Cornachio’s controversial tenure as a trustee of Nassau Community College has come to an end. Cornachio’s term expired on June 30, and while NCC spokeswoman Kate Murray initially told The Point that the college expected Cornachio to stay on pending appointment decisions by Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo, The Point has been told that Cornachio resigned. His resignation shouldn’t come as a surprise, but it was surprising that Cornachio stayed on as long has he did after he was indicted in November by state Attorney General Eric T. Schneiderman on charges that he ran flophouses for drug addicts as part of a scheme to defraud Medicaid of $1.7 million. He has denied any wrongdoing. Cornachio’s tenure spanned a long-winded search for a new college president that lasted three years, and the decision by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education, the school’s accrediting agency, to place NCC on probation. Cornachio seemed to have his finger in each of those pots while serving as a trustee. In 2013, toward the beginning of the board’s search for a president, Cornachio called an African-American member of NCC’s presidential search committee a “thug,” and called a female member “the youngest looking and very pretty.” Cornachio’s placement on the board could be construed as political patronage itself. Former Sen. Alfonse D’Amato persuaded then-Gov. David A. Paterson to appoint Cornachio. Cornachio had served as an attorney to some Island Park village officials associated with D’Amato in the officials’ fight against federal charges of racial bias in HUD housing in 1990. Once on the NCC board, Cornachio made the motion to nominate Murray as the school’s spokeswoman after contributing to Murray’s failed race for Nassau County district attorney in 2015. He didn’t disclose the donation. And, one of the reasons the Middle States Commission placed NCC on probation was the board’s unstable leadership. Melissa Holzberg

