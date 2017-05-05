Good afternoon and welcome to The Point!

Daily Point Deductions Tons of details are missing from President Donald Trump’s tax plan, but that hasn’t stopped Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo from assessing the potential damage to Long Islanders from Trump’s proposal to get rid of the federal deduction for state and local taxes. Cuomo said it would cost about 950,000 taxpayers in Nassau and Suffolk counties some $4.3 billion — nearly $4,600 per taxpayer. His remarks came Thursday at a Melville event to sign a bill to require local governments to share services as a way to reduce property taxes. Cuomo said that’s even more important given Trump’s pending proposal. “I’m going to go to Washington and do whatever I have to do, yell and scream and lay myself on the floor of the Congress,” Cuomo said, “but this is a real possibility, and that’s why this issue is more critical than ever before.” Left unsaid: Any savings from shared services plans won’t come close to $4,600. Michael Dobie

Talking Point Podiumgate Jack Martins, the GOP candidate for Nassau County executive, has come out swinging against the leading Democratic contender, county Legis. Laura Curran. The former state senator accused her of using county resources to mount her campaign, including having a podium with the county seal delivered to her lawn for a Tuesday news conference. But the spokeswoman for the legislature’s minority, Lauren Corcoran-Doolin, said Curran often carts the podium to off-site locations. The Tuesday news conference was government business, she said, and it was held at the home of a Baldwin taxpayer, not at Curran’s Baldwin home. Martins said he podium undercuts Curran’s outspokenness about eliminating most taxpayer-funded government mailers and fliers because she claims they’re mostly political. “There’s a certain level of inconsistency, some would say hypocrisy, in it,” Martins told The Point. “Be consistent in your righteous indignation.” This contest could get pretty rough, pretty early. Anne Michaud

Pencil Point Happy National Cartoonists Day! Celebrate with our cartoonist Matt Davies by watching him draw Friday’s cartoon or browsing his gallery.