HIGHLIGHTS Cognitive impairment detected by Stony Brook team

Leading risk factor for Alzheimer’s, other dementias

Cognitive impairment, long considered a leading risk factor for Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia, has been detected in a significant proportion of people who served as first responders to the 9/11 World Trade Center disaster, Stony Brook University researchers have found.

For years the lion’s share of public attention has been riveted on the cancers and respiratory conditions that have afflicted first responders, but mental health disorders have been smoldering all along, researchers report Monday in the journal Alzheimer’s & Dementia: Diagnosis, Assessment and Disease Monitoring.

Cognitive impairment refers to poor memory and concentration — an inability to learn new information. Many people with cognitive impairment have difficulty performing the routine activities of daily living. Those who are severely affected ultimately develop full-blown dementia, experts say.

The Stony Brook team found the impairment to be most evident among responders who suffered post-traumatic stress disorder, a condition often diagnosed in veterans who have experienced war tragedies. The disorder is characterized by flashbacks and nightmares, and for those who responded to the terror attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, PTSD has been a common repercussion, say researchers who studied 818 responders treated at the Stony Brook University World Trade Center Wellness Program. The study was conducted from January 2014 to April 2015.

However, PTSD was not the only risk factor for cognitive impairment, according to the research, which found that responders who had a history of major depressive disorder also were at risk of being cognitively impaired.

“To our knowledge, this is the first study to examine the association of PTSD and major depressive disorder with cognitive impairment, and to do so in a large group of civilian World Trade Center responders without head trauma,” Sean A. Clouston, an assistant professor of public health, said in a statement.

When tested, Clouston found nearly 13 percent of the responders, 104 of them, had definite evidence of cognitive decline and that 1.2 percent, or 10 people, already had possible dementia. People undergoing mental health therapy at Stony Brook’s WTC program are exceptionally young for evidence of cognitive impairment as confirmed by extensive testing, Clouston said.

“These numbers are staggering, considering that the average age of responders during the study was 53,” Clouston said.

Outside of the Stony Brook program, an estimated 33,000 responders have enrolled in WTC health programs sponsored by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If the findings of the Stony Brook research turn out to be representative of the entire group of responders, 3,740 to 5,300 people who responded to the worst attack on American soil may be at risk of cognitive impairment. Worse, an estimated 240 to 810 may develop Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia, Clouston said.

The 15th anniversary of the attack will be marked next month.

Dr. Benjamin Luft, director of Stony Brook’s WTC Wellness Program, said “the effects of the exposure to the World Trade Center attacks on the responders may be more pervasive and insidious than previously thought.”