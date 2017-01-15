Hundreds rallied in New Cassel on Sunday against efforts to repeal the Affordable Care Act and against Republican threats to defund Planned Parenthood.
The rally, among 34 promoted by Planned Parenthood across the country this weekend, was held at the Yes We Can Community Center in New Cassel.
Both houses of Congress last week approved budgets with provisions that laid the groundwork for repealing the Affordable Care Act. President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to “repeal and replace” the program, but Congressional Republicans are divided on how soon a new program should be installed.
Speakers included Rep. Tom Suozzi (D-Glen Cove) and Rep. Kathleen Rice (D-Garden City), as well as patients who said their past health care struggles would have been more difficult without the Affordable Care Act.
“This is a very important time in our history,” Suozzi told the crowd at the rally. He said the “most urgent concern” would be if “they were to repeal the Affordable Care Act and not replace it with something better. That would be so devastating.”
Rice recalled voting against repeals of the law, which had always been vetoed by President Barack Obama. With Trump set to take office on Friday, “now they get to actually do it,” she said.
“You can’t repeal with no replacement,” Rice said after the rally. “I hope everyone’s voice here today is heard down in Washington”
Comments
Newsday.com now uses Facebook for our comment boards. Please read our guidelines and connect your Facebook account to comment.