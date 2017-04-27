Village of Huntington Bay residents are being asked not to use, swim or wade in Willow Pond after blue-green algae was discovered, officials from the Suffolk County Health Department said Thursday.

Pets and children should also be kept away from the area, officials also warned.

According to a news release, a recent sampling performed by Stony Brook University has confirmed the presence of cyanobacteria blooms — more commonly known as blue-green algae — and though the algae is naturally present in lakes and streams in low numbers, they can become abundant, forming blooms in shades of green, blue-green, yellow, brown or red.

A lot of the algae may produce floating scum on the surface of the water or may cause the water to take on a paintlike appearance; contact can cause nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, skin, eye or throat irritation or allergic reactions or breathing difficulties, the release added.

Water containing the harmful algae will appear scummy or discolored and should be avoided, the release said. If contact occurs, rinsing off with clean water immediately is recommended and medical attention should be sought if any of the symptoms occur.

To report a suspected blue-green algae bloom that is in a body of water that does not contain a Suffolk County permitted bathing beach, contact the Division of Water at the state Department of Environmental Conservation at 518-402-8179 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. or by emailing habsinfo@dec.ny.gov

To report a suspected blue-green algae bloom in a body of water that includes a Suffolk County-permitted bathing beach, contact the county’s Department of Health Services’ Office of Ecology at 631-852-5760 between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or by emailing scdhsweb@suffolkcountyny.gov.

For a comprehensive list of affected bodies of water in New York State, visit the DEC’s Harmful Algal Bloom Notification page at www.dec.ny.gov/chemical/83310.html.

For more information about blue-green algae, visit the county website, www.suffolkcountyny.gov/Departments/HealthServices/EnvironmentalQuality/Ecology/MarineWaterQualityMonitoring/HarmfulAlgalBlooms/Cyanobacteria.aspx.