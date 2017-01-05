Katy Perry (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) Katy Perry is known for her energetic, physically exhausting performances. The "Roar" singer says she stays fit by following celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak's 'Five Factor" program, which calls for eating five small, nutritious meals each day and exercising five times per week with "short, high-intensity workouts including lunges and hip thrusts," Pop Sugar reported. A typical meal for Perry might include grilled chicken, quinoa and grilled asparagus, she told People magazine. But she isn't a gym rat. "I love being outdoors," she said in the interview. "I prefer to go on hikes or ride my bike."

Beyoncé (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) How does Beyoncé hone her famous curves? The "Bootylicious" singer's workout circuit includes abdominal exercises, weighted punches and lunges, according to a video she posted to Instagram set to the song, "Eye of the Tiger." In an interview with Elle magazine, her trainer, Marco Borges, said jumping lunges and reverse-squat kicks are among the moves he subjects Queen Bae to. And as for her diet, she famously supports Borges' 22-Day Revolution vegan diet.

Jenna Dewan Tatum

Actress and dancer Jenna Dewan Tatum, who is best known for starring in the movie "Step Up" with her now-husband, Channing Tatum, recently revealed one of her diet secrets. Dewan Tatum shared her favorite green smoothie recipe with Women's Health magazine. It calls for some healthy staples: spinach, kale, lemon, apple, banana and pear, but also some unusual ingredients, cod liver oil and black sesame seeds.



As for her fitness routine, she said her workouts with trainer Jennifer Johnson start off with 15 minutes of nonstop dance cardio, adding, "I follow Jennifer's choreography, or dance in a squat position the whole time."



After that, they move on to muscle-toning moves including squats and lunges on a box, planks and abdominal exercises using discs called core sliders.



Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) For 'Hercules,' Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson said he stuck to a 22-week diet program that included egg whites, filet mignon, chicken, fish, oatmeal, broccoli, asparagus, a baked potato, cream of rice, salad and complex carbs, he told BodyBuilding.com. And the already-insanely-muscular actor upped his physical training regimen in order to look like the demigod. He worked out six days per week for six straight months for at least an hour-and-a-half, starting with 50-minute cardio sessions that usually began around 4 a.m., he said. "I love training when the sun is coming up because it allows me to put on my headphones and step off the crazy treadmill that is everyone's life," he added.

Britney Spears (Credit: Getty ) (Credit: Getty ) More than 16 years after "Baby One More Time" debuted, Britney Spears is still entertaining live audiences with her Vegas residency. When she isn't rehearsing or performing, the mother of two stays in shape by doing a mix of fitness classes, lap swimming and workouts inside her home gym, she told Women's Health. Her sessions at home usually begin with "20 minutes of intense cardio, usually running," followed by exercises that use either light free weights or her own body weight such as pushups, squats, and situps, she wrote in a fitness diary she kept for the magazine back in 2014. And in an interview with Shape, Spears said she also credits 60-to-90-minute yoga sessions with making her look sleek and toned.

Jennifer Lawrence (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) To prevail in "The Hunger Games," Jennifer Lawrence had to get into fighting shape to play Katniss Everdeen. Under the instruction of Joe Horrigan, a chiropractic sports medicine doctor to the stars, Lawrence stuck to a workout regimen that included high intensity cardio such as sprints, stationary bike rides, archery lessons, rock and tree climbing, and strength training, according to Teen Vogue. Horrigan told the magazine: "Bodyweight squats, push-ups and sit-ups all performed in a circuit ... if you can do any of these exercises for 20 minutes at high intensity, you will see results."

Gisele Bündchen (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) Gisele Bündchen maintains her supermodel physique by not indulging in unhealthy foods. Bündchen, along with her husband, New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady, eat a mostly plant-based diet. According to their personal chef Allen Campbell, who was interviewed by Boston.com, "80 percent of what they eat is vegetables ... The other 20 percent is lean meats." And the list of what they don't eat includes white sugar, white flour, coffee, dairy, caffeine, MSG, olive oil and iodized salt, Campbell said, adding that Brady also avoids tomatoes due to concerns about inflammation.

Channing Tatum (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Claudette Barius) (Credit: Warner Bros. Pictures / Claudette Barius) Channing Tatum is not shy about showing off his famously muscular physique. Not only did he play a male stripper in the hit movie "Magic Mike," above, and the recent sequel "Magic Mike XXL," but he also worked as an exotic dancer before his acting career took off. To prepare for the second film in the franchise, Tatum's longtime trainer Arin Babaian created a "fitness-conscious lifestyle that allowed [the actor] to have a little fun while getting results," according to Men's Journal. The routine reportedly included 20-mile bike rides, six-mile runs with sprints, shoulder presses, squats, bench presses, push-ups, pull-ups, dips, lunges and "water burpees," which call for alternating between swimming laps and jumping in and out of a pool to perform sit-ups. And of course, there was the dancing. Babaian said, "The guys never sweated as hard during their workouts as they did on the dance floor."

Sofia Vergara (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) "Modern Family" star Sofia Vergara had "never really been into working out" until she turned 40, the actress told Shape magazine, adding, "I started seeing a softness everywhere on my body." Vergara said she now sculpts her curvy yet fit figure with pilates-inspired Lagree method workouts using a Megaformer machine, which adds resistance. And she also modified her diet, drinking more vegetable juices and trying to stay away from processed foods, according to the interview. And when she does indulge, she says she makes up for it by exercising harder the next day, adding: "My workout motto is really simple: No pain, no cake!"

Jennifer Hudson (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Actress and singer Jennifer Hudson lost 80 pounds on Weight Watchers during the time she also served as the company's celebrity spokesperson. After dropping five dress sizes, Hudson told InStyle Makeover that the program worked for her because it was "a way of life" as opposed to the restrictive fad diets she'd tried in the past. She also works out with celebrity trainer Harley Pasternak, who instructs her to do 25 minutes of cardio, lunges, shoulder presses and ab exercises five days a week. She eventually increased the routine to 50 minutes with an additional 25 minutes of cardio, she told the magazine in 2010. Hudson is pictured in 2007 and 2015.

Olivia Wilde (Credit: Getty Images/ Jason Merritt) (Credit: Getty Images/ Jason Merritt) Actress Olivia Wilde may turn heads on the red carpet. (Here, she is at the 88th annual Academy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2016.) But in a recent interview with Shape magazine, the mom to 1-year-old Otis with actor Jason Sudeikis, confessed that she's isn't in the best shape. "I'm softer than I've ever been, including that unfortunate semester in high school when I simultaneously discovered Krispy Kreme and pot," she wrote for the magazine's March issue. Wilde proudly stated that she is a mom and she looks like one. When she does find time to work out, she says she picks activities that she finds fun such as dancercise. And her motivation, she says, is not to "shed any physical evidence" of her child-bearing experience, but rather to exercise her body, her brain and to "rebuild her strength."

Kerry Washington (Credit: AP / Rich Fury) (Credit: AP / Rich Fury) Kerry Washington is not just an entertainer -- she's also a certified yoga instructor, according to the September issue of Self magazine, which says she studied the practice in India after college. But these days, Washington gets toned with two to three pilates sessions a week with her trainer, Julie Turner. Washington uses pilates machines, but in the magazine, Turner shared a mat routine that produces similar results. The routine calls for standing jumps; arm circles done with a resistance band; and leg springs, which call for lying face up on a mat with a resistance band tied to a doorknob over your head and the opposite end looped under the arches of your feet. With legs raised 24 inches off the floor, open legs out to the side and then press them together for one set. Turner recommends three sets of each move two or three times a week.

Jennifer Aniston (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) For more than a decade, Jennifer Aniston has been working out with celebrity trainer Mandy Ingber, who told InStyle magazine that a typical workout with the former "Friends" star begins with about 25 minutes of spinning followed by 45 minutes of yoga. Ingber said Aniston's favorite moves include planking, which works the abdominal muscles, and balancing poses, adding, "She does love a good tree."

Christina Aguilera (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Singer Christina Aguilera's weight-loss journey has been well-documented in the media since the star first started hitting red carpets as a teen. The now 34-year-old mother of two notably slimmed down in 2013 between filming seasons three and five of NBC's "The Voice." Aguilera hasn't revealed many details about how she lost the weight, but Life & Style magazine reported in September 2013 that she'd lost 49 pounds thanks to a clean diet and limiting alcohol. At the time, Aguilera also told Redbook magazine that she would always choose spending more time with her son over going to the gym. Aguilera is pictured at the People's Choice Awards on Jan. 9, 2013 (left) and at the American Music Awards on Nov. 24, 2013 (right).

Khloé Kardashian (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) The youngest of the Kardashian sisters has been making waves for transforming her curvaceous body following her recent divorce from Lamar Odom. But the reality star got her so-called "revenge body" through hard work and self-discipline, no gimmicks. Speaking to People magazine, Khloé Kardashian said she works out every day, five days a week with a trainer, and when it comes to her diet, she practices portion control. "You have to train your body to eat less," she said. "Your eyes are bigger than your stomach."

Hugh Jackman (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) Working out like Wolverine requires some serious strength training. David Kingsbury, Hugh Jackman's trainer, has the "X-Men" star follow a "classic progressive overload plan" that features basic moves like the bench press, squat and deadlift performed with free weights, no machines, according to Men's Fitness magazine. With this approach, you gradually up the weights while dropping the number of reps to reach new plateaus in only a few weeks. And the result is a more balanced, athletic physique rather than just big arms. As Jackman says, "There's no point in just bulking up, because you've got to be functional."

Rosie O'Donnell (Credit: Getty Images) (Credit: Getty Images) Talk show host Rosie O'Donnell spurred talk of her drastic weight loss last year when she tweeted before-and-after photos of herself with the caption "Almost 50 lbs off -- I can see it now." After O'Donnell had gastric sleeve surgery in July 2013, she went from 230 to 190 pounds, according to a New York Daily News article in April 2014. The paper reported that O'Donnell, speaking at the American Heart Association lunch in Detroit that February, said a heart attack in 2012 spurred her decision to undergo surgery. O'Donnell is seen on Sept. 20, 2001 in New York City (left) and on April 2, 2015 at the SiriusXM "It's Not Over" Town Hall (right).

Gigi Hadid (Credit: AP) (Credit: AP) Don't mess with Gigi Hadid. The Sports Illustrated swimsuit and runway model fights for her figure -- literally. "I box every day," Hadid told the Herald Sun. As for her diet, she said she believes in "clean eating" but gives herself cheat days in order to "stay sane." In an interview with "Into the Gloss," she admitted: "Burgers and fries are my weakness."

Jessica Biel (Credit: Getty) (Credit: Getty) Just five months after giving birth to her son, Silas, with her pop star husband Justin Timberlake, actress Jessica Biel was looking svelt as she attended an event on Sept. 11, 2015. Biel has always been known for her rock-hard physique. Back in 2007, while preparing for her role in "Blue Powder," in which she played a stripper, she told Fitness magazine that she was being very strict with her diet and working out three times a week with a trainer. He had her performing full body movements that engage as many muscles as possible and raise her heart rate. But to break up the "monotony of going to the gym," Biel said she also likes to practice yoga, play volleyball, hike and take her dogs for walks.