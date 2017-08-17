Eclipse watching: How to safely see it, according to ophthalmologists
Long Islanders will get the rare opportunity to see a solar eclipse on Monday, Aug. 21, 2017.
While it may be tempting, ophthalmologists are cautioning against unsafe viewing of the solar event.
Here's what a Long Island professional had to say about safe eclipse viewing.
You're basically burning your eyeballs.(Credit: AP)
"Have you ever focused a magnifying glass over a piece of paper and it begins to burn? That's what the eye is doing" when you look at the sun, said Dr. Matt Gorski, an ophthalmologist practicing at Northwell Health Patchogue.
The solar energy is focused by your eye onto the small area that is the retina, which is essentially burned, Gorski said.
It can cause permanent damage.(Credit: Newsday / Thomas A. Ferrara)
"In some cases, the body can heal the damage that's been done," Gorski said. "But even everyday exposure to the sun can result in increased in instances of cataracts or macular degeneration."
When you stare directly at the sun for even a few seconds, it is enough to cause permanent damage, like a condition called solar retinopathy. This type of medical issue is caused by ongoing damage from solar radiation, and while the body can often repair the damage that is done, some of it can be irreversible.
"There is no real treatment that ophthalmologists can provide for this," Gorski said.
You can still look at it, but not without protection.(Credit: AP)
"The only safe way to look directly at the eclipse is by using special eclipse glasses, which are ISO 12312-2," Gorski said. The glasses are available online and in select film, optic and science stores.
Regular sunglasses, no matter how strong the UV protection, won't protect viewers. Binoculars, telescopes, cameras, including those on cellphones, are also not safe to look at the eclipse.
There are also other projection methods, like pinhole cameras, which can be made at home for safe viewing.
Got Lasik? Be careful.(Credit: AP / Dresling Jens)
"Wearing contact lenses, having had LASIK or other eye surgeries does not protect you from the sun," Gorski said. "You still need to wear the special glasses."
Already have eclipse glasses? "Inspect them and make sure they are not scratched or damaged in any way, because any damage will prevent them from protecting you," Gorski said.
The Centers for Disease Control also advises replacing eclipse glasses that are more than three years old.
Bottom line.(Credit: AP)
"It's never safe to look directly at the sun during an eclipse without any eye protection," Gorski said. "This is a very exciting event, but you have to protect yourself to prevent any issues. So enjoy it, safely."
